The USA have named Zach Johnson and Davis Love III Ryder Cup vice captains. The news comes as golf is set to get back up and running in the coming weeks.

Davis Love previously captained the Americans in 2012 and 2016, will now team up with Ryder Cup captain, Steve Stricker. Love has a 50% strike rate in terms of win as captain, the USA lost in 2012, but beat Europe who were captained by Darren Clarke four years later 18-11. Zach Johnson was also a member of that team in 2012. However, he has been on the losing side 4 times. RTE Sport that Padraig Harrington has selected England’s Luke Donald and Sweden’s Robert Karlsson as his vice captains. Last month Harrington said that it is unlikely the Ryder Cup will go ahead unless there is fans. He said, There’s no doubt that it makes the tournament so much better.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place in Whistling Straits in September, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it is likely it will go, however crowds and spectators may be limited at the event, if any. Speaking to the PGA of America Steve Stricker said, “With the Ryder Cup it’s important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind”. He continued, “Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition.”

Zach Johnson said he is really privileged to be named as vice captain. He said, “In a domestic Ryder Cup it’s important to defend ‘our turf’ and to do so on behalf of Steve – in his home state at Whistling Straits – is a great opportunity for our team to make a statement.” Davis Love said he is anxious to get to work and he is confident that Stricker has a good program in place. He said, “I’m confident in the program he has in place and am anxious to get to work”.

The action will get underway at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. The event runs from September 25th to 27th.