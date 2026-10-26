NFL – Week 7 Review

With most of the week 7 game of the NFL regular season now played, there have been 64 games decided by one score (eight or fewer points) and 59 games decided by seven-or-fewer points in this season’s NFL.

Three teams – Cleveland, Detroit and the New York Giants – won on the final play of the game in Week 7.

There have been 34 games with the game-winning score in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime this season, the most through Week 7 in NFL history.

There have been 32 games with the game-winning score in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime this season, the most through Week 7 in NFL history.

Three teams – Atlanta, Cincinnati and Cleveland – overcame deficits of 10-or-more points to win in Week 7. There have been 20 games in which a team overcame a deficit of 10-or-more points to win this season.

Minnesota go 6-0

Minnesota defeated Indianapolis, 16-10, to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2009 as safety Harrison Smith recorded his first interception of the season.

The Vikings are the third team in the past 20 seasons to allow 13-or-fewer points and 225-or-fewer yards in three consecutive games within a single season.

Smith, who has 40 career interceptions and 22 career sacks, is the third player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least 40 interceptions and 20 sacks in his career.

Szmyt Strikes Again for Browns

Cleveland defeated Tennessee, 27-24, as kicker Andre Szmyt converted a game-winning field goal as time expired for the second consecutive week. The Browns are the first team to win consecutive games on a field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since Arizona and Green Bay in Weeks 7-8 in 2024.

Cleveland improved to 5-2 and became the second team since 1970 to record a game-winning score in the final four minutes of regulation or in overtime in each of their first five wins of a season.

Steelers Win in Paris

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 212 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers’ 16-10 win over New Orleans in the first-ever regular season NFL game in Paris.

Rodgers has 540 career regular season touchdown passes and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (539 touchdown passes) for the third-most regular season touchdown passes in NFL history.

Burrows Four Touchdown Passes

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 143.3 rating while wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had his 59th career touchdown reception in the Bengals’ 35-13 win at Baltimore.

Burrow and Chase have connected for 53 career touchdowns for the second-most touchdown passes by a quarterback and receiver both under the age of 30 in NFL history. Burrow has 16 career games with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Chase, who is 26 years old, has 59 career touchdown receptions, tied for the third-most touchdown receptions by a player under the age of 27 in NFL history.

Stafford Passes for Three Touchdowns

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recorded three touchdown passes in the team’s 35-21 win at Las Vegas.

Stafford, who is the franchise leader in touchdown passes for both the Detroit Lions (282 touchdown passes) and the Los Angeles Rams (155), is the first player in NFL history to lead two different franchises in touchdown passes.

Ten Receptions for McBride

Arizona tight end Trey McBride had 10 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against Denver. McBride has 406 receptions in 73 career games and surpassed Travis Kelce (78 games) as the second-fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 400 career receptions. He is the second tight end under the age of 27 in NFL history with at least 400 career receptions, joining Jason Witten (429 receptions).

Giants Win at Houston

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had seven receptions for 111 yards in the team’s 27-21 overtime win at Houston.

Nabers is the fifth player under the age of 24 since 1970 with at least 110 receiving yards in four consecutive games within the same season.

Broncos Victory on Road in Arizoa

Denver quarterback Bo Nix recorded a 52-yard touchdown pass and 62-yard touchdown run in the Broncos’ 30-16 win at Arizona. Nix is the fifth player in NFL history with a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 50-yard touchdown run in the same game.

Lions Edge Out Green Bay

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had nine receptions for 153 yards in the Lions’ 20-17 win over Green Bay.

Goff has 41,410 career passing yards since entering the NFL in 2016 and surpassed Derek Carr (41,245 passing yards) for the third-most passing yards by a player in his first 11 seasons in NFL history.

St. Brown has 67 career games with at least five receptions, surpassing Jarvis Landry (66 games) for the second-most such games by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history.

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