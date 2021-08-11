Craziest moments of Tokyo 2020

11 total views, 11 views today

The Tokyo Olympics will live long in the memory as one of the strangest Games but that was before any competitions even started. Here is a list of some of the weird and wonderful that was on show this summer

Moroccan boxer’s best Mike Tyson impression

Many people aspire to be like their idols but some can go too far. One case of this is Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla who was caught trying to bite his opponent in the middle of an Olympic bout.

Baalla was only given a warning for the incident while New Zealand fighter David Nyika said it felt like a poor scratch of his cheek. The embarrassing moment got even worse as millions of people around the world then saw him lose the fight.

How the Australian’s celebrate gold

The Wallabee’s had a terrific Olympics this year gathering a haul of 17 gold medals in total. Even with this many medals, you can see by their coach’s expression that each one is more valuable than the last.

This video caught coach Dean Boxall celebrating his protege Ariarne Titmus winning gold in the women’s 400m freestyle.

A special nod must go to the poor Japanese steward who tries to calm down Boxall.

Not old enough to drive but old enough to skateboard

At 13, most people are just starting secondary school, trying to enjoy their holidays and watching television. But for some extraordinary young teens, they are standing on the podium holding a medal at the Olympics.

Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, and Great Britain’s Skye Brown all won medals in women’s skateboarding before the age of 14.

At least Australia’s Mary Hanna showed the world that age does not matter, at the age of 66 was Tokyo 2020’s oldest athlete.

Expression through hair, masks, and jewelry

With a tournament being held in Japan, there was expected to be references to anime and other pop culture made by the Olympic committee but there was a lot more by the athletes.

We saw it all from a swimmer not being allowed to wear his favourite cat-inspired mask while on the podium to a Russian women winning silver while wearing a Witcher’s Wolf School medallion.

What beats them all were the haircuts, and there was a lot. Here is the pick of the bunch.

For those who made history for their country

Countries like the USA and China can be content with their 38 plus medals each but for smaller countries, it’s more about getting to the Olympics.

There is still well over 50 Olympic nations who have never won a gold medal before but at least three countries earned their first this summer.

Flora Duffy got Bermuda’d gold in the triathlon, Hidilyn Diaz brought back Philipinnes’ gold in weightlifting and Qatar’s first of two came in the high jump by Mutaz Essa Barshim.

Hopefully, Paris 2024 will bring just as much excitement.

