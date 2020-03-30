The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are set to start on the 23 July 2021 and run until the 8 August 2021.

The announcement was made following an IOC Executive Board meeting today.

The Opening Ceremony of the XXXII Olympic Games had been scheduled for the 24 July this year and were forced to be postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The delay of one year was agreed by the board following discussions with the Tokyo 2020 organising committee and the International Federations.

The World Athletics Championships scheduled for Oregon, USA, in 2021, will now move back a year to 2022 to facilitate the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.