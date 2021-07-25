World Champion Sanita Pušpure through to semi-final

21 total views, 21 views today

Current World Champion in the Women’s Singles Sanita Pušpure won her quarter-final in impressive style in Sunday’s race in Tokyo. She will now compete in the semi-final A/B next week.

Sanita Pušpure finished first in the Women’s Single Sculls Quarter-Final. She faced competition from Hong Kong, Serbia, USA, China and Paraguay. Sanita won the Heat comfortably with a time of 07:58.30 finishing ahead of Kara Kohler (USA) and Yan Jiang (China). She will now race in the A/B Semi-Final on Wednesday morning.

The Women’s Pair of Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley and the Lightweight Women’s Double of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey also progressed to the semi-finals from their repechages.

They competed against USA, China and Greece. The Irish women finished with a time of 07:31.99. They will race in the A/B Semi-Final in the coming week.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey finished third in the Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechage. The Irish pair finished with a time of 07:23.46. They have now qualified for the A/B Semi-Final during the week.

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle finished sixth in the Men’s Double Sculls A/B Semi-Final. They raced against against Poland, New Zealand, Britain, France, and Germany. The Irishmen finished with a time of 06.49.06. They will now race in the B Final on Wednesday morning.

