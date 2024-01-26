HomeOther SportsParis 2024 Paralympics: Team Ireland's Athletes and Events
Other Sports

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Team Ireland’s Athletes and Events

Declan Connor
By Declan Connor
0
9

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games take place from 28 August to 8 September.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) anticipates 4,400 athletes from 182 delegations to participate in the Games, where the IPC will host 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Team Ireland’s official sponsor is PTSB, and the bank has already announced its ambassadors in 2023. Four of the eleven ambassadors are para-athletes Nicole Turner, Jordan Lee, Britney Arendse, and Ronan Grimes.

Let’s look at Team Ireland’s participation in these prestigious games next:

Team Ireland’s Selected Paralympic Events for 2024

Team Ireland will participate in five of the 22 sports at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Some athletes must still compete in their respective qualifiers to confirm their participation in the event. However, these are the sports and events with the achieved quotas for Team Ireland:

Para Athletics

The Paris 2024 Para-athletics features 164 medal events. Of the 1,069 expected athletes, two Irish female athletes will represent Ireland in the following two events:

Women’s 100 m (T13)
Women’s 1500 m (T13)

Para-athletics events will take place from the 30th of August to the 8th of September.

Para Cycling

Ireland’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) entered two para cyclists (representing men and women) into the 2024 Summer Paralympics based on their ranking in the 2022 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) para-cycling ranking allocations.

More cycling slots will be allocated based on the 2024 UCI Para-cycling ranking, which closes on the 30th of June 2024. Irish paralympic gold medallists and tandem para-cyclists Eve McCrystal and Katie Dunlevy have partnered with two other women para-cyclists, hoping to earn two more berths for Paris by then. The new tandems are:

Eve McCrystal and Josephine Healion
Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly

Equestrian

Ireland’s NPC has entered four para-equestrians to representIreland at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris. Two female equestrians representing the country are Tamsin Addison on horses Jaguar and Lissau’s Decco, and Kate Kerr-Horan on Lykkebo’s Don Akino.

A favourite with sports betting fans, the para-equestrian events for Paris 2024 include para-dressage, with various individual championship tests ranging from Grade I to V. Each class’s top eight qualifying athletes may compete in the individual freestyle tests. Team Ireland’s four dressage competitors will compete in Individual Champion Test Grades I, III, IV, and V.

Para-dressage events will take place on the 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th of September.

Rowing

Irish rowers qualified for the 2024 Summer Paralympics at the 2023 World Rowing Championships held in Serbia. The para-rowers qualified for the PR2 mixed double sculls event, meaning two male and two female para-rowers will represent Ireland at VairessurMarne from 30 August to 1 September.

Swimming

Team Ireland consists of two swimmers who qualified convincingly at the Para Swimming World Championships in 2023. The first Irish para-swimmer to qualify for a slot at the Paris Paralympics was Róisín Ní Riain, while Ellen Keane secured a second spot at the Games.

The ladies will swim in the Women’s 100 m breaststroke (SB8) and Women’s 100 m butterfly (S13) events at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, which has been transformed into an Olympic swimming pool. The para-swimming events will occur between the 29th of August and the 7th of September.

Conclusion

Team Ireland looks set to represent Ireland in five sports and the applicable events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. While some of the athletes are confirmed, we’ll know by mid-year all the athletes who qualify to partake in these prestigious games.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
2024 Very Camogie Leagues Launched with Stellar Presence at Croke Park
Next article
Six of the Greatest GAA Hurlers of All Time
Declan Connor
Declan Connor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie