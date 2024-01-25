2024 Very Camogie Leagues Launched with Stellar Presence at Croke Park

Very Ireland, in collaboration with the Camogie Association, is delighted to announce the kickoff of the 2024 Very Camogie Leagues. The prestigious event, held at Croke Park, witnessed the presence of esteemed players Áine Keane (Galway), Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Norette Casey (Kerry), Molly Lynch (Cork), Eleanor Treacy (Carlow), Aine O’Loughlin (Clare), and Siohban Donnelly (Tyrone).

Honoring Excellence On and Off the Field

Very aims to celebrate the accomplishments of players, both on and off the field, while illuminating the unique magic that defines this beloved sport.

Division 2B Kickoff

Division 2B of the Very Camogie Leagues is set to commence on Saturday, January 27th, featuring an exhilarating lineup. The 2023 League Champions, Cork, will face Tipperary, Wexford will take on Clare, and Galway will compete against Kilkenny, seeking redemption from their previous defeat by Cork in a final replay at The Ragg in Tipperary.

Round 1 Highlights: February 17th

February 17th marks the commencement of Very Camogie Leagues Round 1 for Division 1A, 2B, and 2A. Notable clashes in Division 1A include Kilkenny vs. Cork, Clare vs. Galway, and Tipperary vs. Waterford. Waterford secured promotion to Division 1A after a triumphant victory over Wexford in the 2023 Division 1B showdown at FBD Semple Stadium.

New Aspirations in Division 2A

Newly promoted Carlow, after their nail-biting victory over Armagh in the 2023 Division 3A final, will make their mark in Division 2A. Their campaign begins against Derry, while Meath faces Cavan, and Offaly challenges Westmeath.

Excitement in Division 3B

Very Camogie Leagues Division 3B promises thrilling matchups, including Down vs. Antrim and Dublin vs. Limerick.

Division 1B Unveils Drama

Kerry enters Division 1B in 2024, following a thrilling victory against Meath in Division 2A. On February 24th, Division 1B features Down vs. Antrim, Wexford vs. Dublin, Kerry vs. Limerick, Division 3A showcases Kildare vs. Laois, Armagh vs. Roscommon, and Division 4 sees Wicklow taking on Louth, while Tyrone faces Mayo.

Finals Showdowns

Mark your calendars for the Division 2B and 3B finals on Saturday, March 23rd. Subsequently, on April 13th, the finals for Division 1B, 3A, and Division 4 will take place, followed by a thrilling doubleheader on Sunday, April 14th, where the Very Camogie League finalists in Divisions 1A and 2A will vie for glory.

Catherine O’Toole and Hilda Breslin Share Enthusiasm

Catherine O’Toole, Head of Marketing at Very, expresses pride in supporting women in sport for the 8th consecutive year. Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán Cumann Camógaíochta, eagerly anticipates the competitive spirit of the Very Camogie Leagues, thanking Very for their unwavering support and promotion of the beloved sport. Join the action and be part of the excitement!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com