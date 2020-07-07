Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has signed an astonishing 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth a record $503m.

It will keep the 24-year-old quarterback in Kansas until 2031 and is the richest contract in the history of North American team sports.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance in guiding the Chiefs to their first championship in 50 years in February, producing a stunning fourth-quarter display in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

“Chiefs kingdom, you’ve been with me since the beginning – from rookie year,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

“You helped us overcome adversity to become Super Bowl champs and we’re staying together for a long time. We’re chasing a dynasty.”

Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018, in his first full season in the league.

“He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come,” said Chiefs chairman and chief executive Clark Hunt.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added: “I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players.”

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made. pic.twitter.com/beSGN4jyej — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) July 6, 2020

Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, averages 302.4 passing yards per game, including play-offs, which is the most in NFL history.

He completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last regular season after throwing a league-high 50 touchdowns in 2018. He has also thrown 13 touchdowns in five career post-season games.