Popular Sports for Betting in Ireland in 2024

Ireland, known for its rich cultural heritage and love for sports, has seen a significant rise in sport bet activities over the years. In 2024, several sports emerged as favorites among Irish bettors, reflecting both traditional preferences and the influence of global trends. This article delves into the most popular sports for betting in Ireland this year, exploring what makes them so appealing to bettors.

1. Football

Football remains the king of sports betting in Ireland. The country’s deep-rooted passion for the game, combined with the global popularity of football, makes it a top choice for bettors. The English Premier League (EPL) is particularly popular, with Irish fans avidly following and betting on matches.

Betting Markets:

Match Result: Wagering on the outcome of a game (win, lose, or draw).

Goals Markets: Betting on the number of goals scored, such as over/under total goals.

Player Bets: Predicting individual player performances, like the first goal scorer or anytime goal scorer.

In-Play Betting: Placing bets during the live action, with odds fluctuating in real time based on the game’s progress.

2. Horse Racing

Horse racing has a long and storied tradition in Ireland, making it a staple of the betting scene. Famous events like the Irish Derby, the Galway Races, and the Cheltenham Festival attract substantial betting activity.

Betting Markets:

Win Bets: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Each-Way Bets: A combination of a win bet and a place bet, offering returns if the horse finishes in the top positions.

Accumulator Bets: Combining multiple bets into one, increasing potential payouts if all selections win.

Forecast/Tricast Bets: Predicting the exact order of finish for the top two or three horses.

3. Gaelic Games

Gaelic games, particularly Gaelic football and hurling, are integral to Irish culture and sport. These unique and fast-paced sports are incredibly popular for betting, especially during major tournaments like the All-Ireland Championships.

Betting Markets:

Match Result: Betting on the outcome of the game.

Handicap Betting: Adjusting the odds by giving one team a points advantage or disadvantage.

Total Points: Betting on the total number of points scored in a game.

Player Markets: Wagering on individual player performances, such as the top scorer.

4. Rugby Union

Rugby union enjoys a passionate following in Ireland, with the Six Nations Championship and domestic leagues like the United Rugby Championship drawing significant interest. The success of the Irish national team also fuels betting enthusiasm.

Betting Markets:

Match Winner: Betting on which team will win the match.

Point Spread: Similar to handicap betting, where bettors wager on a team to win by a certain margin.

Total Points: Betting on the combined score of both teams.

Try Scorers: Predicting which players will score tries during the match.

5. Golf

Golf has a dedicated following in Ireland, with major tournaments like The Open Championship and the Masters generating substantial betting interest. The presence of renowned Irish golfers like Rory McIlroy also boosts local engagement.

Betting Markets:

Outright Winner: Betting on the overall winner of a tournament.

Top 5/10 Finish: Wagering on a player to finish within the top five or ten positions.

Head-to-Head: Betting on which of two players will perform better in a tournament or round.

Prop Bets: Wagering on specific events, such as the number of birdies a player will make.

6. Boxing and MMA

Combat sports like boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) have a strong following in Ireland, with stars like Conor McGregor elevating the sport’s profile. Major bouts and UFC events attract significant betting action.

Betting Markets:

Fight Winner: Betting on which fighter will win the bout.

Method of Victory: Predicting how the fight will be won (e.g., knockout, submission, decision).

Round Betting: Wagering on the round in which the fight will end.

Prop Bets: Betting on specific outcomes, such as the number of rounds or whether the fight will go the distance.

Conclusion

In 2024, sports betting in Ireland encompasses a diverse array of sports, reflecting both traditional interests and modern trends. From the beloved football pitches to the storied racecourses, and the Gaelic fields to the rugby stadiums, Irish bettors have a wealth of options to engage with. The rise of online betting platforms has made it easier than ever for fans to place bets, enhancing the overall sports experience. As the popularity of sports betting continues to grow, it remains a vibrant and integral part of Ireland’s sporting culture.

