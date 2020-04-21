Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The 2020 Dublin Horse Show is the latest major sporting event to fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monday evening’s statement from the RDS confirming cancellation of Ireland’s premier horse show, which was scheduled to take place from 15th to 19th July, stated:

“The health and safety of all of those who come together for the Dublin Horse Show has been a priority for the RDS in making this decision. This includes visitors from Ireland and from around the world, competitors, volunteers, trade exhibitors, RDS Members, staff, partners, contractors and suppliers”

The RDS Chief Executive Michael Duffy said he understood the obvious disappointment of people within the breeding industry to the Society’s decision, admitting:

“We understand that this will disappoint many members of the public and that it will have implications for many horse breeders and producers around the country. However, we trust that everyone will understand and support a decision made in the national interest.”

It has been announced that all tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded to accounts within 7-10 working days, while patrons who purchased through an outlet are requested to return to the point of sale.