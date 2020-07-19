Elizabeth Power and her 19-year-old gelding Doonaverragh O One won the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix at Barnadown Equestrian on Saturday.

The International event rider and the son of High Roller were one of 15 combinations from a start list of 86 to make it through to the jump-off round.

Drawn midway through the final round, the winners of last year’s Theraplate Championship at the Dublin Horse Show, clocked 39.50 seconds to claim the top prize of €4,000.

Doonaverragh O One has previously delivered many results for Power and was instrumental in her gaining her place in the International arena in Dublin Horse Show.

Elizabeth Power and Doonaverragh O One won at Barnadown on Saturday. Credit: www.jumpinaction.net.

Jonathan Smyth, riding Crysal Tom, took the runner-up position, stopping the timers at 40.66 seconds, fractionally ahead of Raphael Jnr Lee and Captain Marko in third in a time of 40.97 seconds.

Former World Showjumping Champion, Dermott Lennon with his own Athletix Hero Z claimed fourth position in 41.23 seconds, ahead of Jenny Rankin and Gentleman-Time in fifth (41.70 secs.).

