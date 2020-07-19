Elizabeth Power and her 19-year-old gelding Doonaverragh O One won the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix at Barnadown Equestrian on Saturday.

The International event rider and the son of High Roller were one of 15 combinations from a start list of 86 to make it through to the jump-off round.

Drawn midway through the final round, the winners of last year’s Theraplate Championship at the Dublin Horse Show, clocked 39.50 seconds to claim the top prize of €4,000.

Doonaverragh O One has previously delivered many results for Power and was instrumental in her gaining her place in the International arena in Dublin Horse Show.

Jonathan Smyth, riding Crysal Tom, took the runner-up position, stopping the timers at 40.66 seconds, fractionally ahead of Raphael Jnr Lee and Captain Marko in third in a time of 40.97 seconds.

Former World Showjumping Champion, Dermott Lennon with his own Athletix Hero Z claimed fourth position in 41.23 seconds, ahead of Jenny Rankin and Gentleman-Time in fifth (41.70 secs.).

