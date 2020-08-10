Joan Greene & Mark Finnerty win Rounds 7 & 8 of Underwriting Exchange National G.P.

Two rounds of the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix took place over the weekend. Tipperary Equestrian Centre hosted on Saturday with Killossery, Co. Dublin, the venue for Sunday’s competition.

Joan Greene took her first win in the Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix on Saturday, when taking the victory aboard Vivendi Tipperary. The Clare native came home with nothing to add in 37.08 seconds to take the winner’s share of the €2,000 in the Tipperary Equestrian sponsored class.

This was Greene and the ten-year-old mare’s third Grand Prix since the season resumed. At the round in Barnadown, they produced a double clear round, but finished outside the top six placings.

Taking the runner-up spot on Saturday were Kevin Gallagher and ESI Star Struck, crossing the line clear in 38.09 seconds.

Greg Broderick was third with the eight-year-old Coolivio PS in 40.73 seconds, with Waterford’s Gemma Phelan and Coolisheal Lance fourth with a clear round in a time of 42.10 seconds.

On Sunday, Wicklow man Mark Finnerty won round eight of the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix in Killossery, with the nine-year-old chestnut gelding All Action, as the pair produced a winning clear round in 37.25 seconds.

Taking the runner-up spot behind the young rider from Redcross in Wicklow was Stephen Murphy with Chantelle, as the combination kept all the poles in place in a time of 37.96 seconds.

Derek Mc Connell filled two slots in this line-up. Riding the seven-year-old mare, Izzy, he was fastest of the four faulters in 38.21 seconds for third place, while he also took fifth place with the eight-year-old Dothraki Warlord – this combination were the fastest four faulters in the first round in 69.94 seconds.

Separating Mc Connell’s placings, when slotting into fourth place was Thomas Foley and Cassido, who also had a pole down in a time of 39.38 seconds.

John Floody also had one pole down in the first round with Ballyknock Diamond, but a fast time of 70.70 seconds saw them take sixth place.

