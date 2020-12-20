The Latest RTG Mobile Slot Releases (2020)

It’s not usually a walk in the park to choose the best online slot available at the best online casino. Rather, the best option is to make sure that you gather a bunch of them and choose the one for yourself.

Here, we explore some of the newest RTG mobile slots that you will be able to play. While at it, we feel the need to mention Red Dog slot games. If you play them today, you will get a top-drawer gaming experience. In fact, these online slot machines come with some really exciting features that are designed to improve your chances of winning.

On that note, we are going to share with you the best RTG mobile slots that have been topping the trends in 2020. Just so you know, we’re not only here to give hype on a random bunch of online slot machines. Instead, we are going to share with you the most popular RTG game of 2020. All you need to do is prepare your bets as you will be in for a fantastic gaming extravaganza. From the Jackpot prizes to the RTP, gamblers will surely have a lot to explore. These two slot releases are the most lucrative and have an exciting gaming process, so let’s take a closer look at them.

Cash Bandits 3

The troublesome bandits are back with a bang in another fascinating heist gaming theme, Cash Bandits 3. As the adventures unfold across the exciting reels, you will notice that he’s still a Robin Hood of kinds, a great thief, but the one that will always share his treasures with you.

The slot game comes with a brilliant 25 paylines, 5x3grid, along with a total cash prize of 115,000x. This gameplay has never been better. There are high chances of players winning real money with the betting range from $0.20 to $20 per spin. This will prepare you for a magnificent cash prize of $2.3 million.

In addition, Cash Bandits 3 offers real money slot players the best free spin features. Keep in mind that it is not just any ordinary free spin feature. Instead, it also comes with a grand multiplier of up to 390 free spins.

Therefore, this means players get to enjoy plenty of re-trigger features, enhancing their chances of winning real money online. However, the re-triggers are only possible when you manage to land 3 or more scatters on the reels as the free spin feature plays out. This simply means the robber will pop up regularly just to say hi.

Above all, the slot game comes with an RTP of 96% and a hit frequency above 20%.

Achilles Deluxe

If you are a fan of the Trojan war, get ready for an amazing slot gaming experience in Achilles Deluxe. The theme of the slot is based on the Trojan war. This progressive jackpot slot from RealTime Gaming has gained popularity for so many good reasons.

Get to enjoy the amazing symbols available in this game; the Beautiful Helen of Troy, Prince Paris, and Hector. The slot game is very colorful and features a graphical display representing the theme of the game.

Spin across the exciting 20 paylines on a 5×3 grid, and a Jackpot of 2,000x your stake. The minimum bet per spin starts from $0.20 up to $100 per pop for high rollers. RTG offers free spins in this game, with a whopping 2x free spin option along with 3x multipliers.

Progressive wins are also part of the winning package, and they offer players a better winning magnitude. All you need to do is sign up at the best RTG online casino and spin the reels to win real money online now.

