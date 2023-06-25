Cork beat Roscommon to reach quarterfinals

Cork Secures Thrilling Victory over Roscommon in All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final

In a gripping encounter, Cork emerged triumphant with a one-point victory over Roscommon in the All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final. The match witnessed an intense battle, with both teams displaying determination and resilience until the final whistle. Kevin O’Donovan became the hero for Cork, delivering a crucial point in the 73rd minute to secure their place in the upcoming All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals. Let’s delve into the thrilling details of this closely contested match.

Roscommon made to pay for their possession based approach today. They attempted to hold the ball for the final shot against Cork, only to give away a cheap free and the winning score up the other end. pic.twitter.com/PyxgTxZHIj — Gary Connaughton (@gconnaughton15) June 24, 2023

Late Drama and Cork’s Winning Moment:

As the game entered injury time, Cork faced the prospect of surrendering their lead to a resurgent Roscommon side. With the scores level after Roscommon mounted a comeback, Cork’s chances seemed uncertain. However, seizing an opportunity created by a free awarded for Roscommon’s foul, Cork crafted a chance. Seán Powter’s pass found Ian Maguire, who in turn set up substitute Kevin O’Donovan to expertly fist the ball over the bar, securing the decisive point that ultimately secured the victory for Cork.

Roscommon’s Missed Opportunity:

Despite the late possession and momentum, Roscommon failed to capitalize on their chances. Time was running out for them, and a late red card for Enda Smith further hindered their hopes of a comeback. This setback, combined with Cork’s composed defense, prevented Roscommon from finding another equalizing score and forcing the game into extra time.

Cork’s Impressive Form:

Cork’s victory against Roscommon marks a significant achievement for the team. Notably, this is the first time since 2009 that Cork has defeated two Division 1 counties in the same championship. Building on their earlier win against Mayo, the Rebels will approach the upcoming quarter-final draw with renewed confidence. Throughout the match, Cork demonstrated versatility and resilience, particularly when they were trailing 0-7 to 0-3. However, their persistent efforts paid off, as they managed to reduce the deficit to just one point by halftime. Their ability to remain calm under pressure was a key theme in their overall performance.

Game-Changing Moments:

Cork’s fortunes shifted during the second half when Rory Maguire leveled the scores soon after the restart. Additionally, goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin’s exceptional save to deny Diarmuid Murtagh played a crucial role in maintaining Cork’s momentum. The team’s solid defense, spearheaded by Matty Taylor and supported by the relentless efforts of the entire squad, created opportunities for Cork to establish a five-point lead. Steven Sherlock’s fifth point further extended their advantage to 0-12 to 0-10.

Cork’s Winning Goal and Roscommon’s Fightback:

In a pivotal moment, substitute Conor Corbett combined with Seán Powter to orchestrate a well-executed goal, with Corbett’s shot finding the back of the net. This electrifying play, coupled with Chris Óg Jones’ impressive point, propelled Cork to a 1-13 to 0-11 lead. However, Roscommon fought back, with Diarmuid Murtagh contributing two vital points. The deficit was reduced to a single goal, and Roscommon had an opportunity to level the scores completely. Despite Cork’s contention that Jones was fouled during a chance for a goal, the shot was ultimately waved wide. Nonetheless, Roscommon managed to score three consecutive points through Daire Cregg, Diarmuid Murtagh, and Ciaráin Murtagh, ultimately leveling the game.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com