Two Irish Golfers, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadows, Battle for Victory at US PGA Women’s Major

In a thrilling turn of events, the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will feature an exciting showdown between two Irish golfers, Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadows. Maguire, who currently leads the tournament, is aiming to continue her impressive form after winning last week’s LPGA Meijer Classic. Her fellow Ulster golfer, Meadows, trails by two strokes and is determined to seize the opportunity to claim victory. The duo will be joined by Jenny Shin, who currently sits in third place. With tee times adjusted due to weather conditions, the stage is set for a captivating final round.

Leona Maguire made history in 2022 by becoming the first woman from Ireland to win on the LPGA Tour. Her recent victory at the LPGA Meijer Classic has further solidified her reputation as a formidable golfer. Maguire’s consistent performance throughout the tournament, highlighted by three consecutive rounds in the 60s, has positioned her as the player to beat. Her birdie on the 18th hole in the previous round brought her to an impressive 7 under for the championship.

A Long-standing Friendship:

Maguire and Meadows share a remarkable bond that spans nearly two decades. They have been acquainted since their early golfing years, having played together on Ulster county teams, Irish teams, and even the Curtis Cup. Maguire fondly remembers their time together, stating, “We’ve been good friends for a long time. We’ve done battle many times before. It’s great to see her playing so well.” Their familiarity with each other’s playing styles adds an intriguing dynamic to their final-round encounter.

Meadows’ Determination:

Stephanie Meadows, currently ranked 151st in the world, enters the final round with a strong sense of determination. Her recent season-best T-13 finish in Michigan has provided a boost of confidence, and she is eager to capitalize on this opportunity. Meadows, a newlywed, brings a blend of experience and hunger to her pursuit of victory. Waiting on the 18th green at the Meijer Classic with celebratory champagne for Maguire, she demonstrated the depth of their friendship and camaraderie.

The Steady Presence of Maguire’s Caddie:

Dermot Byrne, Maguire’s trusted caddie, has played a pivotal role in her success over the past two years. With prior experience caddying for Shane Lowry at the 2016 PGA Championship, Byrne has provided Maguire with unwavering support and confidence. Maguire appreciates his calming presence on the course, stating, “He has believed in me in times where I haven’t believed in myself. He is just a really steady presence out there.” Their mutual ability to remain composed, regardless of the situation, has served them well throughout their partnership.

As the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship unfolds, all eyes will be on Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadows as they vie for the prestigious title. Their long-standing friendship and shared history add an extra layer of intrigue to this exciting battle. With their skills, determination, and the support of their fellow competitors, both golfers have the potential to etch their names into the tournament’s storied history. Golf enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the conclusion of this enthralling contest, poised to witness a memorable moment in women’s golf.

It will be shown live on the Sky Sports Golf Channel and red button

Tee-times

1 Leona Maguire -7 3:38pm

2 Jenny Shin -6 3:38pm

3 Stephanie Meadow -5 3:38pm

T4 Ruoning Yin -4 3:27pm

T4 Lee-Anne Pace -4 3:27pm

T6 Lauren Coughlin -3 3:27pm

