Video: Day 5 Highlights from Birmingham

It was bust Friday evening session at the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham with a number of finals down for decision.

Audrey Werro, who fell in the semi-finals of the Women’s 800m and was later given a place in the final on appeal, produced one of the moments of the championships as held off Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and The Netherlands’ Femke Broeders-Bol in one of the race of the championships, winning gold in a championship record time of 1:54.81.

Norwegain Karsten Warholm won a fourth successive European 400m hurdles title, beating his own championship record with a new time of 46.63 seconds.

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti completed a 5000m/10,000m double as she again displayed her incredible pace in the closing stages of the race.

Her compatriot, Gianmarco Tamberi, added nine centimetres to his season’s best to win a fourth European high jump title.

Jordine van Klinken took the gold medal in the women’s discus, while Germany’s Owen Ansah won the Men’s 200m Final.

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