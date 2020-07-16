The former Aidan O’Brien-trained Orderofthegarter, a son of Galileo, returns to action after almost two years off the track at Flemington on Saturday.

Now trained in Australia by Danny O’Brien – no relation of the Master of Ballydoyle – Orderofthegarter will have his first run since finishing second in a Flemington handicap behind Furrion in September 2018.

The Lloyd Williams-owned horse was previously trained by Liam Howley on his only Australian start.

The six-year-old horse’s best form saw him win a stakes race in Ireland and place behind Benbatl in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes in 2017.

Speaking ahead of his return to the track, his handler Danny O’Brien said:

“He’s had a lovely long prep coming off a long break so we’re treating Saturday as a bit of a learning experience, but he’s been in work since the start of March so he’s ready to go to the races. His form is a long time ago – he hasn’t raced for two years. He ran at Royal Ascot in 2017 and that’s three years ago and he’s only had one run since.

