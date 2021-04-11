Cloth Cap could be set for Wind op after Grand National disappointment after Tom Scudamore said he heard a gurgling noise.

Jonjo O’Neill on Cloth Cap (PU 28TH, 11/2 Fav) – “Tom (Scudamore) said he was going away grand and he just started gurgling a little bit and he did the right thing and pulled him up. He was having a great run and everything was going grand then he stopped. We will get him checked out but we will look at his wind. Tom just said he got slower and slower but he did the right thing.”

Nicky Richards Takingrisks, (PU 17TH) “He went a circuit then pulled up. It’s a difficult start and we wanted to get up in the first quarter of them but we were playing catch up from the gate.

“Our race was over in the first part. He was getting no light and he didn’t get in any rhythm and he kept getting little knocks. His race was over in the first furlong. “I’m glad Sean (Quinlan) pulled him up. We will run him until Christmas next season and see if the first is still burning.”

Paul Nicholls Yala Enki (UR 20th)

“Yala Enki unseated and came down in the country. The horse seems fine but I’m not sure about Bryony.” Give Me A Copper (PU 29th) He said: “Give Me A Copper just plodded round and he gave Sean a nice round and the horse did what I thought he would do. He didn’t jump well enough but he ran okay.”

Nicky Henderson OK Corral (PU 21st) He said: “He baulked at the first and that was about the end of it. Derek (O’Connor) said he jumped the first brilliantly but just landed on a loose horse. He was totally on the backfoot from then.”

Lisa O’Neill =

Farclas (5th) – She said: “Farclas jumped and travelled really well and Jack (Kennedy) seemed happy with him. You need a lot of luck in a race like this so he ran a solid race.” Shattered Love (10th) – She said: “It was a bit of an unknown today and we didn’t know what would happen with her but she is a class filly. She ran okay.” Alpha Dea Obeaux (11th) – “Alpha Des Obeaux ran his race but was not good enough.” Milan Native (PU 29th) – “Jamie said he was unsure about off the fences and frightened himself a small bit.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com