Family fun and familiar names at Cork Racecourse on Easter Monday

804 total views, 804 views today

Monday’s Family Fun Day at Cork Racecourse will be a blitz of competitive action on the track and activity off the track.

The Easter Monday card at Mallow Racecourse features the Coolmore National Hunt Sires Capri Handicap Chase which may see recent Limerick winner All Those Years reappear for trainer Charles Byrnes, while the weights will be topped by Cork winner Take All for John Hanlon and the David O’Brien-trained Mix Tiara.

The Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase has the potential to be one of the most competitive races of its kind this season.

A total of 17 entries were received for the 2m4f contest today with David Christie’s prolific winners Ferns Lock, Ultimate Optimist and the hat-trick seeking Bold Enough all given the option to make the journey down from County Fermanagh.

The Willie Mullins-trained Annamix is also in the potential line up alongside the Enda Bolger-trained Stand Up And Fight. Local trainer Eugene O’Sullivan won the race two years ago with Warriors Tale and he may attempt to win it again with another 12-year-old as recent Bandon and Ballynoe winner Dashing Perk is included. Russian Diamond for John Hanlon and Dinny Lacey for James Motherway are other notable entries having performed to a high level under rules previously.

The John Thomas McNamara Maiden Hunters Chase will see talented sorts like De Nordener for Enda Bolger and Dundaniel for Michael Kennedy bid to open their account on the racecourse.

In between the quality action on the track, younger racegoers can enjoy all the free entertainment available. A horse racing simulator will be on site to allow kids to experience what it is like to ride in a race, there will be an Art Attack Zone, DJ party, magician, puppet show, face painter and a henna tattoo artist as well as a petting zoo.

Tickets are €20 for Easter Monday with kids under 14 racing for free. Tickets can be purchased online to beat the queues on raceday and there are also some general admission discounts available at www.corkracecourse.ie.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com