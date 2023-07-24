Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle Entries

Weights have been released for the 2023 Tote Galway Plate that will be run on Wednesday Week at Ballybrit.

The weights are headed by last year’s winner Shark Hanlon’s Hewick with thirty-four still standing at this stage.

Entries at Weights

GALWAY Wednesday, 2nd August 2023

(6:40) 214D The Tote Galway Plate (H’cap S’chase)

(Grade 3) €159,300.00 ( 2m 6f 111y – 4yo+)

[MAX 22]

1 Hewick (167) (JJHanlon) ……………… 11,12

2 Kilcruit (160) (WPMullins) ……………. 11,05

3 Easy Game (FR) (159) (WPMullins)……………11,04

4 Fury Road (155) (GElliott) ……………. 11,00

5 Lifetime Ambition (155) (MrsJHarrington) …….. 11,00

6 Andy Dufresne (150) (GElliott) …….. 10,09

7 Final Orders (GB) (149) (GCromwell) …………… 10,08

8 Enniskerry (148) (BConnell) ………… 10,07

9 Visionarian (148) (PFahey) ………….. 10,07

10 Ciel De Neige (FR) (147) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,06

11 Foxy Jacks (147) (MFMorris) ……….. 10,06

12 Authorized Art (FR) (146) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,05

13 The Goffer (146) (GElliott) ……………. 10,05

14 Ash Tree Meadow (FR) (145) (GElliott) ………………… 10,04

15 A Wave Of The Sea (143) (JPO’Brien)…………….. 10,02

16 Gabbys Cross (143) (HdeBromhead) ……… 10,02

17 Fighter Allen (FR) (142) (WPMullins) ……………. 10,01

18 Hollow Games (142) (GElliott) ……… 10,01

19 Hurricane Georgie (141) (GElliott) … 10,00

20 Peregrine Run (141) (PFahey) ……… 10,00

21 Tullybeg (141) (GElliott) ……………….. 10,00

22 Lieutenant Command (FR) (140) (NMeade) ………………… 9,13

23 Upping The Anti (139) (HdeBromhead) ……….. 9,12

24 Born By The Sea (138) (PJGilligan)… 9,11

25 Gevrey (FR) (138) (GElliott) ……………. 9,11

26 Hereditary Rule (138) (JCMcConnell) …………. 9,11

27 Fils D’oudairies (FR) (137) (GElliott) ………………….. 9,10

28 Vina Ardanza (137) (GElliott) …………. 9,10

29 Farceur Du Large (FR) (131) (NMeade) ………………… 9,04

30 Ilikedwayurthinkin (131) (GCromwell) …………….. 9,04

31 Mars Harper (GB) (131) (GElliott) …… 9,04

32 Presentandcounting (131) (DMcCain (inGB)) ……… 9,04

33 Streets Of Doyen (131) (TGibney) ….. 9,04

34 Pakens Rock (126) (BTMurphy) ……… 8,13

