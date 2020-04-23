Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The Galway Race Committee has confirmed that the 2020 Galway Races from Monday 27th July to Sunday 2nd August will not be open to the general public and will take place behind closed doors if Government policy allows the event to proceed.

The Committee’s statement read as follows:

“In light of the evolving situation regarding Covid-19, for public health and safety reasons Galway Race Committee has reached the difficult but unavoidable decision that the 2020 Galway Races Summer Festival, due to be held from Monday 27th July to Sunday 2nd August will not be able to take place as an event open to the general public this year. We know this will be a huge disappointment for all our racegoers that attend year on year.

It may prove possible to run the Galway Races behind closed doors, dependent on Government policy and the approval of Horse Racing Ireland and Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board. This would be for the benefit of the racing industry, our valued partners and our television audiences at home and internationally. We are currently planning for this scenario and we will update you on progress as and when we can.”

Galway Race Committee confirmed it will operate a full refund policy for people who have already paid for admission tickets and corporate hospitality.

The decision comes shortly after the RDS announcing cancellation of the 2020 Dublin Horse Show in July.