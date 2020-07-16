The 2020 Galway Races Summer Festival will begin on Monday 27th July, sadly behind-closed-doors due to Covid-19.

As a result of this, the team at Ballybrit has come up with a novel idea for people to enjoy the Galway Races from their homes. The ‘Phone A Friend’ initiative will see people from the racing world making a friendly phone call to members of the public.

People can nominate a friend or family member to receive a phone call from a racing personality in the run to and during race week. A number of nominees will be selected to receive a call from Monday 20th July to Sunday 2nd August 2020. Once selected, the person who nominated a friend or family member will receive a call from a member of the Galway Races team to confirm your successful nomination and that they should inform the person they have nominated to expect a call from a racing name.

Commenting on the new initiative Sinéad Cassidy, Sales and Marketing Manager at Galway Racecourse said:

“When we contacted various jockeys, trainers and stable staff to get involved in this project, every single one of them jumped on-board and have been really supportive. We have a fantastic group of supporters who have been coming to the Galway Races for ten, twenty, thirty years plus. This is our way of connecting with them and giving them a little treat to say thank you for all the years of support”.

To nominate a friend or family member to receive a phone call simply email: information@galwayraces.com and give the following details: your full name, contact phone number, nominees full name and why your nominee should receive a call.

