Despite the success of Circus Maximus in the Queen Anne Stakes, it was a day of mixed fortunes for Aidan O’Brien-trained horses, as the much-hyped Mogul flopped in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Pyledriver saw off all comers to record an 18/1 success in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes over a mile and a half, making him a live contender for the Group 1 Investec Derby at Epsom on 4th July.

The winner never looked in any danger as he saw off 9/2 Ballydoyle chance Arthur’s Kingdom (Frankie Dettori) by two lengths, while Aidan O’Brien’s perceived best Epsom Derby hope Mogul (Ryan Moore), a brother of Japan, who won this race last year, was well beaten back in fourth place.

3.00pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

1 Pyledriver William Muir 3-9-00 Martin Dwyer 18/1

2 Arthur’s Kingdom Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/2

3 Mohican Heights David Simcock 3-9-00 Andrea Atzeni 4/1

Winner owned by Knox & Wells Limited And R W Devlin

6 ran

10/11 Fav Mogul (4th)

Time: 2m 32.21s

Distances: 2, 2

Elsewhere on the card, James Doyle’s mount Ennistymon (11/1) and Passion (13/2) both ran promising races in finishing second and third respectively in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes, behind the comfortable winner, Frankly Darling.

Frankly Darling’s win in the mile and a half race gave a 50th Royal Ascot success to trainer John Gosden and a 68th to jockey Frankie Dettori.

The Anthony Oppenheimer-owned daughter of Frankel, had a length a three-quarters to spare over Irish raider Ennistymon (11/1), with the latter’s more fancied stable companion back in third.

2.25pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

1 Frankly Darling John Gosden 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 11/8 Fav

2 Ennistymon Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 James Doyle 11/1

3 Passion Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 13/2

Winner owned by Anthony Oppenheimer

11 ran

Non-Runner: 3 Born With Pride (Going)

Time: 2m 33.29s

Distances: 1¾, 2½