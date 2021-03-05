The length of a ban Gordon Elliott would get was the question once the photo was shared on social media and the IHRB made the announcement this afternoon.

The enquiry was held at Turf Club and Elliott got a 12 month suspension with the last six months suspended.

‘In the view of the Committee there is also a sinister aspect to this case.

The Committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack upon Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown.’

Details of enquiry below

“The photo in question was taken some time ago and occurred after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops. I appreciate that an initial viewing of this photo suggests it is a callous and staged photo but nothing could be further from the truth.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com