The going on the Chase course for Cheltenham Gold Cup day has changed to: GOOD TO SOFT, SOFT IN PLACES (from Soft, Good to Soft in places).

On the Hurdle course, it remains SOFT, GOOD TO SOFT IN PLACES.

Simon Claisse, Regional Head Of Racing, Jockey Club Racecourses South West and Clerk Of The Course at Cheltenham, said: “It is a glorious morning here at Prestbury Park as we look forward to day four of The Festival™ presented by Bulmers.

“After a dry night, the forecast is for a dry day. The going on the Chase course is now Good to Soft, Soft in places, but on the Hurdle course remains Soft, Good to Soft in places.

“Gates open at 10.30am and the first race is at 1.30pm. The feature race, the G1 Bulmers Cheltenham Gold Cup, is due off at 3.30pm and we look forward to another extraordinary afternoon of racing.”

Non-Runners

2.10pm G3 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

23 Minella Charmer (IRE) (Self Certificate, Not Eaten Up)

4.50pm G3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase

18 Adrrastos (IRE) (Self Certificate, Bruised Foot)

5.30pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

1 Braid Blue (IRE) (Going)