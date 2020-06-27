Santiago (2/1f) provided trainer Aidan O’Brien with an incredible 14th win in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Saturday evening at The Curragh.

The recent winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot won Ireland’s Premier Classic by a head from his stable mate, Tiger Moth (11/1), giving his rider Séamie Heffernan a fourth success in the Group 1 race.

In what was another great race for Team Ballydoyle, Dawn Patrol (10/1) was third home, ahead of Order Of Australia (33/1), meaning the Co. Tipperary establishment trained the first-four home in the mile and a half contest.

The winning handler said of Santiago post race:

“Santiago is a lovely, straightforward horse. He likes to take his time in his races and Seamus got a lovely run through and stayed very well.”

The Ladbrokes St Leger at Doncaster was immediately mentioned as a next possible race for the son of Authorized.