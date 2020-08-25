Sir Dragonet purchased to run in Australia

The Aidan O’Brien-trained 4-year-old Sir Dragonet is set to join the Ciaron Maher David Eustace team in Australia, with the son of Camelot set to be aimed at the Group 1 Cox Plate and a potential Melbourne Cup tilt in November.

The Group 3 Chester Vase winner of last year was purchased for an undisclosed amount by Maher and owner Ozzie Kheir who reached a deal with Coolmore to secure the Group 3 winner who was fifth in the Epsom Derby and fourth in the Doncaster St Leger in 2019.

The horse, who will go into quarantine in September ahead of his move Down Under, was second in the Listed Devoy Stakes at Naas, second in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and was also second in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at The Curragh on June 27.

“He’s got a massive pedigree,” said Ciaron Maher’s Racing Bloodstock Manager Will Bourne, before adding “He’s from the family of Galileo and is highly rated. It’s a quality purchase and we couldn’t be more excited.”

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com