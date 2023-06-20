Now that was special from Paddington! pic.twitter.com/Q0O3RRJhHa — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

Paddington (11/5), the winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas, solidified his position as the top three-year-old miler by convincingly defeating Chaldean, the winner of the 2,000 Guineas, in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes. Under the skillful guidance of jockey Ryan Moore, Paddington accelerated strongly in the home stretch, pulling away to secure a resounding victory by a margin of three and three-quarter lengths.

This triumph marks Paddington’s fifth consecutive win, propelling trainer Aidan O’Brien ahead of Sir Michael Stoute as the most successful Royal Ascot trainer, with an impressive tally of 83 victories, including nine in this esteemed mile race. While Chaldean, ridden by Frankie Dettori, led the pack at the start, he was unable to match Paddington’s burst of speed. Charyn put up a strong performance from the back of the field, narrowly beating out Isaac Shelby for third place.

O’Brien expressed his excitement about Paddington, noting that the horse has the potential to excel beyond a mile. He praised Ryan Moore for his excellent ride, highlighting the colt’s impressive ability to accelerate. The decision to participate in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood will be determined after assessing Paddington’s condition in the coming days, considering the horse’s versatility and speed, which make him a promising contender in various races.

Reflecting on Paddington’s unconventional journey to the top level, O’Brien explained their strategy of starting horses in races that suit their abilities, gradually progressing from lower-level events. While Paddington’s maiden win was solid but not extraordinary, he obtained a favorable handicap mark. Moore remarked on Paddington’s class and improvement, expressing his satisfaction with the colt’s performance.

Trainer Andrew Balding acknowledged that Chaldean was defeated by a formidable opponent and acknowledged Frankie Dettori’s belief that they may have pushed too hard early on. Despite this, Balding recognized the quality of both horses. Frankie Dettori himself praised Chaldean as a remarkable horse, finishing a strong second and delivering a solid performance.

Roger Varian, trainer of Charyn, expressed delight at the horse’s progress and improvement. He considered Charyn’s performance at the Curragh as promising, as he finished the same distance behind Paddington as in that previous race. Varian highlighted Charyn’s versatility, toughness, and genuineness, aiming to find suitable opportunities for him to win races against strong competition.

David Egan, jockey of Charyn, expressed confidence in the horse’s abilities, believing he would outperform his odds. Egan cited Charyn’s strong showing in the Irish Guineas and his second-place finish at Newbury as evidence of his talent and ability to compete at a high level.

Overall, Paddington’s dominant victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes solidified his position as an exceptional three-year-old miler, while Chaldean and Charyn showcased their abilities as formidable competitors in the race.

