Connacht Clarifies Ticket Situation

Connacht Rugby announced yesterday evening that they are in the ”final stages” of clarifying its ticket situation on rather or not supporters can make a return, amid the Government’s decision.

Since the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic halted any sporting and social event’s all the way back in March 2020, Irish sports were no exception.

Now, after months of no fans and no new information for rugby fans on the matter.

Connacht Rugby has given an update on the current situation on the season and match ticketing options for the 2021/22 rugby season.

An update was announced last night by Connacht Rugby clarifying its season ticket situation.

Connacht Rugby fully appreciates that many of you are waiting patiently for an update on season and match ticketing options for 2021/22.

We sincerely thank you for your understanding as we work through what is an extremely complex process for us.

We are now in the final stages of planning a number of different scenarios, which are all dependant on our permitted capacity at The Sportsground. As soon as we receive that clarity from the Government we will update you accordingly.

In a perfect world we would have more news for you by now, but rest assured we are working around the clock on a solution. When we receive that long-term outlook from the Government on supporters at games, we will be ready to go.

With many sporting events across Ireland now allowing half capacity for most GAA and Football games, with over 40,000 spectators being permitted into Croke Park for both the Hurling and Football finals.

The return of Rugby fans in a higher spectrum will be what fans of teams have been waiting for.

