Connacht Rugby renews partnership with Connacht Hospitality Group

James Roulston Mooney
Connacht Rugby Hotel Partnership

Connacht Rugby has announced a renewal of their partnership with Connacht Hospitality Group.

The partnership has previously been synonymous with the group’s flagship property The Connacht Hotel but as the group has grown over the last few years the time is now right to expand the partnership.

The Hospitality Group is widely regarded as one of Galway’s leading hospitality groups.

They operate three hotels in Galway City, The Residence Hotel, The Forster Court Hotel.

They also operate a 24-hour Active Fitness Leisure Club as well as three leading licence premises including An Pucan, 1520 Bar, HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour and most recently we took over the operations of Galway Bay Golf Resort with future plans to build a luxury 4-star hotel & spa on the resort.

Wayne Neilon, Group General Manager said: “Our partnership with Connacht Rugby has always been a natural fit and we are excited to be able to extend this out to our wider Connacht Hospitality Group.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for both Connacht Rugby and our own teams but our shared values of hard work, resilience and teamwork have carried us through and we are very hopeful for our partnership into the future.

Philip Patterson, Head of Commercial & Marketing with the provincial outfit said: “It was a no-brainer to renew our agreement with Connacht Hospitality Group.

“They have been a huge supporter of ours down the years and provide wonderful services and facilities to both people living in Galway and visitors to the city.

“We look forward to continue to grow our relationship in the years ahead.”

