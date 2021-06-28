Conor Murray makes it a Munster Threesome

Ireland Scrum-half Conor Murray has joined Paul O’Connell and Peter O’Mahony as Lions Captain for the remainder of the British and Lions tour of South Africa.

Murray (32), has admitted that he was surprised to be named captain after Welsh veteran Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the tour from a dislocated shoulder.

The Lions are reeling from the devastating loss of Jones merely lasting seven minutes Saturday’s 28-10 victory over Japan at Murrayfield.

The Limerick man has been a leader for Ireland and Munster on and off the field and is the favourite to start against The Emirates Lions on Saturday.

A player with little to no experience with captaining his teams, Murray has big boots to fill with the loss of Jones.

“We’re all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin,” said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

“The timing of these injuries seem particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow, but unfortunately they’re part of the game.

“Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Connor.

“Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches. As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence. He will also be well supported by an experienced leadership group.

When asked about his appointment to the captain of the group Murray said: “A little bit to be honest”.

