Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round-Up – Round 6

Dylan Donnellan showed he is the lineout maul maestro with a hat-trick of tries as Clontarf ended Young Munster’s unbeaten start to the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League season.

Munsters’ five-match winning run in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League was halted by Clontarf who triumphed 33-17 in Greenfields to move to the top of Division 1A. In-form hooker Donnellan now has eight tries to his name.

A devastating lineout drive in the 10th minute propelled him over for his first score, superbly converted from out wide by Conor Kearns.

It was 21-5 by half-time as the north Dubliners continued to pack a punch up front, Donnellan was driven over on two more occasions before Jack Harrington’s try gave the Cookies a late lift.

Yellow cards for David Begley and Max Kearney preceded a ‘Tarf penalty try and a converted Dan Walsh effort at the other end.

Michael Brown’s excellent offload saw the visitors strike the killer blow in the 67th minute, as replacement Adrian D’Arcy touched down. Conor Hayes responded late on with his seventh try of the campaign.

Meanwhile, after putting it up to Munsters last time out, UCC broke their duck with a hard-earned 10-6 win at Ballynahinch. All of the points in this basement battle – including Matthew Bowen’s well-finished try – were crammed into the first quarter.

Defending champions Cork Constitution have undoubtedly hit form, this time handing UCD a 38-10 beating at Temple Hill for their third successive win. Classy centres Greg Higgins (2) and Niall Kenneally contributed three tries.

Terenure College reeled off second half tries from Levi Vaughan, Craig Adams, who had a James Lowe-esque finish, and Alan Bennie to overcome Garryowen 25-13 at Lakelands Park.

On Friday night, Lansdowne lost 27-25 on their home patch to Dublin University who watched their stand-in out-half Aran Egan arrow over a last-gasp match-winning penalty.

Two counter-attacking tries, scored by Cathal Gallagher and Paul Stack, saw Highfield win Division 1B’s top of the table clash. They beat Old Wesley 20-7, with fit-again out-half James Taylor kicking 10 points.

Ulster starlet Aaron Sexton touched down twice in Malone’s 22-21 derby defeat of Banbridge, while Andrew Willis’ 67th-minute try – his second of the game – guided City of Armagh past Naas on an 18-17 scoreline.

St. Mary’s College continued on the winning trail, edging out Old Belvedere 24-21 thanks to a smashing Ronan Watters try and some defiant late defence.

WEEKEND RESULTS:

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 1A:

LANSDOWNE 25 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch (played on Friday)

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Peter Hastie, Mark Boyle, Eamonn Mills, Jamie Kavanagh; Con: David Moran; Pen: Peter Hastie

Dublin University: Tries: Alan Francis, Louis O’Reilly, Jamie Berrisford; Cons: Aran Egan 3; Pens: Aran Egan 2

HT: Lansdowne 13 Dublin University 14

LANSDOWNE: Stephen Madigan; Liam O’Sullivan, Paul Kiernan, Corey Reid, Andy Marks; Peter Hastie, Cormac Foley; Frank Kavanagh, Luke Thompson, JJ Hession, Joey Szpara, Jack Dwan, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Mark Boyle.

Replacements: Jamie Kavanagh, Oisin Michel, Daniel Murphy, James Kenny, Eamonn Mills, David Moran.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Luis Faria; Hugh Twomey, Marcus Kiely, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly; Bary Vermeulen, Mark Nicholson, Thomas Connolly, Joe McCarthy, Harry Sheridan, Anthony Ryan, Alan Francis, Diarmuid McCormack.

Replacements: Donnacha Mescal, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Jamie Berrisford, Cormac King, Louis McDonough.

BALLYNAHINCH 6 UCC 10, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Pens: Jack Milligan 2

UCC: Try: Matthew Bowen; Con: Rob Hedderman; Pen: Rob Hedderman

HT: Ballynahinch 6 UCC 10

BALLYNAHINCH: Yasser Omar; Shane Ball, Tagen Strydom, Rory Butler, Aaron Cairns; Jack Milligan, Chris Gibson; John Dickson, Zack McCall (capt), Kyle McCall, James Simpson, John Donnan, Thomas Donnan, Oli Loughead, Bradley Luney.

Replacements: Nacho Cladera Crespo, Joshua Hanlon, Diego Vidal Souza, Callum Irvine, Conor McAuley, Greg Hutley.

UCC: Rob Hedderman (capt); Louis Bruce, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, Matthew Bowen; Cian Whooley, Louis Kahn; Alessandro Heaney, Scott Buckley, Corey Hanlon, Sam O’Sullivan, Mark Bissessar, Aidan Brien, Jack Kelleher, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Daniel O’Connor, Tom Ormond, Michael Cogan, Patrick McBarron, Luke Kerr, Timothy Duggan.

CORK CONSTITUTION 38 UCD 10, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Niall Kenneally, Greg Higgins 2, JJ O’Neill, Cathal O’Flaherty, John Poland; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 4

UCD: Try: James Tarrant; Con: James Tarrant; Pen: Chris Cosgrave

HT: Cork Constitution 22 UCD 3

CORK CONSTITUTION: Billy Crowley; JJ O’Neill, Greg Higgins, Niall Kenneally, Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan (capt), Gerry Hurley; Brendan Quinlan, Max Abbott, Paddy Casey, Cian Barry, Eoin Quilter, John Forde, Michael Casey, David Hyland.

Replacements: Jack Dinneen, Dylan Murphy, Cathal O’Flaherty, Luke Cahill, John Poland, Tomas Quinlan.

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; David Heavey, David Ryan, James Moriarty, Jack Ringrose (capt); James Tarrant, Rob Gilsenan; Chris Hennessy, Bobby Sheehan, Evin Coyle, Diarmuid Mangan, Tom Coghlan, Alec Byrne, Sean O’Brien, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Rory Mulvihill, Rory McGuire, Jack Gardiner, Harry Donnelly, Tim Corkery.

TERENURE COLLEGE 25 GARRYOWEN 13, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Levi Vaughan, Alan Bennie, Craig Adams; Cons: Caolan Dooley 2; Pens: Caolan Dooley 2

Garryowen: Tries: Nicky Greene, Jamie Shanahan; Pen: Tony Butler

HT: Terenure College 6 Garryowen 5

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Sam Coghlan Murray, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Cathal Marsh, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Andy Keating, Mike Murphy, Michael Melia, Harrison Brewer, Luke Clohessy, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Adam Tuite, Matthew Caffrey, Robert Lalor, Mark O’Neill, Jake Swaine.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Jamie Shanahan; Tony Butler, Ed Barry; Mark Donnelly, Pat O’Toole, Darragh McCarthy, Roy Whelan, Kevin Seymour (capt), Nicky Greene, Daniel Feasey, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Dylan Murphy, Michael Veale, Jack Madden, Aaron Cosgrove, Tommy O’Hora, Alan Fitzgerald.

YOUNG MUNSTER 17 CLONTARF 33, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Jack Harrington, Dan Walsh, Conor Hayes; Con: Evan Cusack

Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 3, Penalty try, Adrian D’Arcy; Cons: Conor Kearns 3, Pen try con

HT: Young Munster 5 Clontarf 21

YOUNG MUNSTER: Patrick Campbell; Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Harry Fleming, Jack Harrington; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Conor Bartley, Alan Kennedy (capt), Tom Goggin, Bailey Faloon, John Foley, Dan Walsh.

Replacements: Peter Meyer, Paul Allen, Sean Rigney, Eoin O’Connor, Adam Maher, Craig O’Hanlon.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Michael Brown, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Seni Reilly Ashiru; Conor Kearns, Angus Lloyd; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Cormac Daly, Ed Kelly, Adrian D’Arcy, Max Kearney, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Ivan Soroka, Jonny Phelan, Peter Hoy, Cian O’Donoghue, Fionn Gilbert.

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 1B:

HIGHFIELD 20 OLD WESLEY 7, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Cathal Gallagher, Paul Stack; Cons: James Taylor 2; Pens: James Taylor 2

Old Wesley: Try: Ben Burns; Con: Ian Cassidy

HT: Highfield 3 Old Wesley 0

HIGHFIELD: Luke Kingston; Gavin O’Leary, Paddy O’Toole, Mark Dorgan, Paul Stack; James Taylor, Chris Banon (capt); James Rochford, Travis Coomey, Ian McCarthy, Dave O’Connell, Fintan O’Sullivan, Ryan Murphy, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Robert Murphy, Cillian Buckley, Ronan O’Sullivan, Eddie Earle, Shane O’Riordan, David O’Sullivan.

OLD WESLEY: Conor Gaston; Tommy O’Callaghan, Jack Costigan, Eoin Deegan, David Poff; Ian Cassidy, Ben Murphy; Cronan Gleeson, Ben Burns, Rob O’Donovan, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Paul Derham, Josh Pim, Reuben Pim.

Replacements: Robert Byrne, Sam Kenny, Alastair Hoban, Will Fay, Paddy McKenzie, Charlie O’Regan.

MALONE 22 BANBRIDGE 21, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Stewart McKendrick, Aaron Sexton 2; Cons: Rory Campbell 2; Pen: Rory Campbell

Banbridge: Tries: Conor Field, Max Lyttle; Con: Adam Doherty; Pens: Adam Doherty 3

HT: Malone 12 Banbridge 8

MALONE: Aaron Sexton; Rory Campbell, David McMaster, Nathan Brown, Andy Bryans; Callum Smith, Lewis Finlay; Tommy O’Hagan, Claytan Milligan, Ricky Greenwood, Adam McNamee, Stewart McKendrick, James McAlister, Dan Kerr, Dave Cave (capt).

Replacements: Harry Andrews, Aidan McSwiggan, James Welling, Conor Spence, Shane Kelly, Ben Halliday.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Conor Field, Joseph Finnegan, Josh Cromie, Ross Cartmill; Andrew Morrison, Neil Kilpatrick; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Alex Thompson, Brendan McSorley, David O’Connor, Max Lyttle, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Josh Chambers, Matthew Laird, Alexander Weir, Aaron Kennedy, Dean Hayes.

NAAS 17 CITY OF ARMAGH 18, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Try: Bryan Croke; Pens: Peter Osborne 4

City of Armagh: Tries: Andrew Willis 2; Con: Kyle Faloon; Pens: Kyle Faloon 2

HT: Naas 8 City of Armagh 11

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Donal Conroy, Gary Kavanagh, Matt Stapleton, Sam Cahill; Craig Ronaldson, Connor Halpenny; Conor Doyle, John Sutton, Adam Coyle, David Benn, Paul Monahan, Cillian Dempsey, Will O’Brien, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Connor Johnson, Peter King, Patrick O’Flaherty, Paulie Tolofua, Tim Murphy, Bryan Croke.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Kyle Faloon; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin, Matthew Hooks, Tim McNiece (capt); Harry Boyd, Gerard Treanor; Peter Lamb, Jack Treanor, Paul Mullen, Josh McKinley, Sam Glasgow, James Hanna, Ryan O’Neill, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Sleator, Aaron Whyte, John Glasgow, Ryan Morton, Alex Johnston, Evin Crummie.

NAVAN v SHANNON, Balreask Old (Covid-19-affected match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 24 OLD BELVEDERE 21, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Liam Curran, Mick O’Gara, Ronan Watters; Cons: Conor Dean 3; Pen: Conor Dean

Old Belvedere: Tries: Jerry Cahir, James McKeown; Con: Justin Leonard; Pens: Justin Leonard 3

HT: St. Mary’s College 14 Old Belvedere 10

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Mark Fogarty; Matt Timmons, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Ruairi Shields; Conor Dean, Dave Fanagan; Daniel Lyons, Richie Halpin (capt), Mick McCormack, Liam Corcoran, Ian Wickham, Liam Curran, Niall Hurley, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Steven O’Brien, Tom O’Reilly, David Aspil, Tim MacMahon, Aaron O’Neill, Daniel Leane.

OLD BELVEDERE: Colm Hogan; James McKeown, Robbie Deegan, Jack Gilheany, Jack Keating; Justin Leonard, Aaron Atkinson; Jerry Cahir, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Connor Owende (capt), Fionn McWey, Paddy Dowling, Jack Breen, Tom Ryan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Hugh Flood, Dean Moore, Jack Culligan, Tommy Whittle, David Butler.

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A:

Cashel 24 Ballymena 14, Spafield

Dolphin v Buccaneers, Musgrave Park (Covid-19-affected match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

MU Barnhall 18 Old Crescent 23, Parsonstown

Nenagh Ormond 15 Queen’s University 45, New Ormond Park

UL Bohemians 32 Rainey Old Boys 24, UL Arena

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2B:

Ballina 24 Wanderers 40, Heffernan Park

Belfast Harlequins 9 Greystones 13, Deramore Park

Blackrock College 14 Sligo 16, Stradbrook

Galway Corinthians 52 Dungannon 16, Corinthian Park

Malahide 33 Galwegians 17, Estuary Road

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C:

City of Derry 9 Clonmel 6, Judge’s Road

Enniscorthy 32 Sunday’s Well 0, Alcast Park

Midleton 27 Skerries 28, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 17 Bruff 15, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore 34 Bangor 15, Spollanstown