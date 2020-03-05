Six Nations organisers have said the Six Nations meeting between France v Ireland will go ahead. It also confirmed that all other games will go ahead apart from the Italy v England (which was called off on Thursday).

In a statement released on Thursday, they said, “The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (men’s, women’s, and U20). These were set to take place over the weekend of 13/14/15 March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates,”.

They said based on information that is available all other Six Nations matches will go ahead as scheduled. “As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows.”

Ireland were due to take on Italy this weekend in the Six Nations at senior, U20 and women’s level this weekend but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus this was called off on February 26th.

Incidentally, England v Italy was called off on Thursday. There is little or no room in terms of where they fit this game in. In fact the BBC report that the first free Saturday would be the 27th of June, this is due to clubs playing in the English Premiership and of course the Champions Cup. England will be heading to Japan, while Italy face games against Canada the USA and Argentina.

It remains to be seen when the refixtures will be announced but I would imagine these would be announced fairly quickly.