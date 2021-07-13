Ireland U20s Team To Face France Announced

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
17
Ireland rugby

Ireland U20’s have announced their side to face France in Cardiff for the final game of their U20 Six Nations campaign.

The game kicks off on Tuesday at 4:45 pm and is live on RTÉ 2.

Richie Murphy has made seven changes to the starting XV that started the game against Italy.

Temi Lasisi, Sam Illo and Ronan Loughnane all start in the front row with Mark Morrissey and Harry Sheridan behind them.

Ireland captain Alex Kendellen starts for the fifth time, returning to number eight.

Kendellen is flanked by lineout leader Alex Soroka and Oisin McCormack.

Nathan Doak moves to fly-half while Conor McKee returns to the starting lineup at half-back.

Cathal Forde and Jude Postlethwaite earn the final starts of the campaign in midfield with Forde’s usual centre partner, Shane Jennings pushed wide wearing number 11.

Ben Moxham and Jamie Osborne retain their spots in the starting lineup after impressing throughout the tournament.

George Saunderson, Ben Carson and Chris Cosgrave are among those with a place on the bench.

Ireland U20s v France

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
11. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
10. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
9. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)
19. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
21. Will Reilly (St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)
22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
23. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
24. Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)
25. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)
26. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby).

