Mack Hansen joins up with Ireland squad ahead of Japan game

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has joined up with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad ahead of their Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan on Saturday afternoon.
The Irish qualified winger has been a revelation for the Western province since joining the side from the Brumbies in the summer.
The 23-year-old, who previously lined out for the Australian U20 team, has scored four tries in five games at Connacht.
The pacey back has beaten 25 defenders and made 321 metres, both the most in the United Rugby Championship so far this season.
On top of this, his seven clean breaks are the second-most in the league, tied with Glasgow Warriors’ Rufus McLean and one behind Scarlets star Steff Evans.
Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw will continue his rehab programme under the direction of the Ireland medical team.
Thomas Ahern (Munster) and Jamie Osbourne (Leinster) have returned to their respective provinces having trained with the squad last week.
The Ireland v New Zealand fixture on Saturday, 13th November is sold out while tickets remain available for both the Japan and Argentina games.
Ireland Autumn Nations Series 2021 Squad
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht)*
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps