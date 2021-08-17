Munster Rugby preseason friendly ticket news

James Hanly
Munster are set to face Bath in a preseason friendly at home in Thomond Park on Saturday 3rd September

Munster will play the English Premiership side at 15:00 in Limerick in front of a half-capacity stadium. This will be their first match in Thomond Park this season and they are happy to welcome back fans.

This match is part of the government’s pilot event for fans returning to games and will be subject to government approval.

Munster Rugby Supporters Club members, Season Ticket Holders, and 10-Year Ticket Holders have already received emails about how they can avail of tickets first.

While the majority of tickets will be allocated across these groups, they are also offering a number of tickets free of charge to frontline healthcare workers in recognition of their efforts over the last 18 months.

In order to apply for the tickets frontline healthcare staff, please follow this link:
Any further availability of match tickets for general sale will be reviewed once the priority distribution groups have been facilitated during their access periods.

Tickets can only be purchased online via registered accounts and will not be available at the gate.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and will be non-transferable due to contact tracing measures.

In order to access the stadium, a number of new measures will be implemented to ensure a safe environment for all supporters, players, and staff.

All supporters attending Thomond Park Stadium will be required to comply with Covid-19 Guidelines prior to, during, and after the match.

