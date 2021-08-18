Munster Senior Cup Rugby Fixtures announced

3 total views, 3 views today
The draw has been announced for the 2021/22 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup with 16 teams looking for silverware
Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough and Bank of Ireland Manager for Wilton and Ballincollig, Marcelle McAuliffe, conducted the draw at Musgrave Park this afternoon.
The first round fixtures will be played on the weekend of September 11th.
This year there will also be a Plate competition which is made up of the teams who fail to progress from the first round.
Cork Constitution come in as reigning Champions after beating Young Munster in the 2020 instalment of the competition. They have won the competition 31 times in its history and are looking for another title this year
Speaking at the cup draw, Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough said:
“We’re delighted to see the return of this year’s Senior Cup and I’m sure all the clubs are excited to get going in this prestigious competition.
“We wish all of our teams the best of luck in the cup and for the season ahead.”
Munster Senior Cup Draw
Round 1 – Weekend of 11th September 2021
Match 1 – Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC
Match 2 – UCC RFC v Garryowen FC
Match 3 – Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC
Match 4 – Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC
Match 5 – UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC
Match 6 – Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC
Match 7 – Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC
Match 8 – Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC
Quarter-Finals – Weekend of 18th September 2021
Match 9 – Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 7
Match 10 – Winner of Match 6 v Winner of Match 2
Match 11 – Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 8
Match 12 – Winner of Match 4 v Winner of Match 5
Semi-Finals
Match 13 – Winner of Match 11 v Winner of Match 12
Match 14 – Winner of Match 10 v Winner of Match 9
Final
Match 15 – Winner of Match 13 v Winner of Match 14
