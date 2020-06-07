Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Munster Rugby have signed three new players to their Greencore Academy ahead of 2020/21 season. The new recruits are hooker Scott Buckley (UCC), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) and back row Alex Kendellen.

Diarmuid Barron has been promoted to the senior squad and becomes the fifth Academy player to get promoted to the senior ranks for the new season. He will now join up Keynan Knox, Liam Coombes, Alex Henry and Jack O’Sullivan.

Scott Buckley has captained Christian Brother College Cork (CBC) to the Clayton Munster Senior Schools Cup in 2019.Furthermore, he has played at international for Ireland at both U18 and U19. Buckley played for the Munster A squad this season and was captain of the side away to Dragons. He picked up a hamstring injury though which kept him on the sidelines for most of the season.

Jack Crowley won the Munster U18 and All-Ireland titles with Bandon RFC in 2018. In addition he has played with Bandon Grammar School in the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Cup. Crowley has played for the Ireland U20 side in this years Six Nations scoring 36 points in three games as Ireland won the Triple Crown. This was before the tournament was brought to a halt due to Covid 19. He has played with Munster A in the Celtic Cup and also has been a key part to the Cork Constitution side in the AIL.

Alex Kendellen comes into the Academy straight out of school. He led PBC to a Munster Schools Cup final this year. He has lined out for the Munster U18’s and U19’s. Moreover, he has captained the Ireland U18 schools team as well as playing Ireland U18 7’s rugby.

The squad is as follows, broken down into year three, year two and year one.

Thomas Ahern (Lock/Shannon), Jack Daly (Back-row forward/Garryowen), Ben Healy (Out-half/Garryowen), James French (Prop/UCC), Seán French (Centre/Cork Constitution), Eoghan Clarke (Hooker/Shannon), Jonathan Wren (Back three/Cork Constitution), Josh Wycherley (Prop/Young Munster).

Jake Flannery (Out-half/Shannon), John Hodnett (Back-row forward/UCC), Paddy Kelly (Lock/Young Munster), Eoin O’Connor (Lock/Waterpark RFC).

Scott Buckley (Hooker/UCC), Jack Crowley (Out-half/Cork Constitution), Alex Kendellen (Back-row forward/PBC).