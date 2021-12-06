Roman Salanoa back in training for Munster ahead of Wasps game

1 total views, 1 views today

Munster have confirmed that prop Roman Salanoa has returned to training ahead of their Champions Cup opener against Wasps in Coventry.

Salanoa has only played seven times for The Stags since joining the side from Leinster last summer, with his last appearance coming against Zebre in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in June.

His knee injury has kept him sidelined for several months but the 24-year-old is now in line to return to the Munster 23 this weekend and is set to make his Champions Cup debut.

Chris Farrell and Jonathan Wren have also returned to training, as confirmed on Friday.

Ireland Sevens player Conor Phillips returns to the High Performance Centre this week after representing the nation in Dubai at the weekend.

The 14 members of the travelling party to South Africa who remained in Cape Town are continuing to do well as they move closer to completing their respective quarantine periods at different stages this week.

The 34 players and staff who returned home to Ireland last Wednesday are continuing to follow the government protocols of mandatory self-isolation while following the public health-led PCR testing programme.

It is expected the group will complete their quarantine period over the weekend.

Unavailable: Paddy Kelly (hamstring), Edwin Edogbo (achilles), John Hodnett (ankle), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), RG Snyman (knee).

