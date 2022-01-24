Betting on Last 16 Champions Cup matches – What the bookies think

Leinster, Connacht, Ulster, and Munster have progressed to Champions Cup rugby last 16 here is the outright and handicap match betting.

European Champions Cup Rugby Betting

Asm Clermont Auvergne (-3) v Leicester Tigers (+3) TBC
Connacht Rugby (+9)  v Leinster (-9) TBC
Exeter RC Chiefs (-6) v Munster (+6) TBC
Montpellier Herault Rugby (-3) v Harlequins FC (+3) TBC
Sale Sharks (-5) v Bristol RC Bears (+5) TBC
Stade Francais Paris (+3) v Racing 92 (-3) TBC
Stade Toulousain (-12) v Ulster Rugby (+12) TBC
Union Bordeaux Begles (-5) v Stade Rochelais (+5) TBC

Outright Champions Cup Betting

 

Leinster – 11/4

Racing 92 – 7/2

Toulouse – 9/2

La Rochelle – 10/1

Harlequins – 10/1

Exeter Chiefs – 12/1

Leicester – 12/1

Munster – 16/1

Bordeaux – 20/1

Ulster – 25/1

Sale Sharks – 25/1

Bristol – 33/1

Montpellier 40/1

Clermont Auvergne 50/1

Stade Francais 100/1

Connacht

150/1

