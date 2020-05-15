Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

World Rugby has confirmed the programme of international Rugby matches during the 2020 July window has been postponed due to ongoing government and health agency COVID-19 directives.

The decision has resulted in Qantas Wallabies Test matches against Ireland in Brisbane and Sydney, as well as the Australians clash with Fiji in Townsville originally scheduled on July dates being officially postponed. The All Blacks two Steinlager Series Tests against Wales and their Test against Scotland will not go ahead either.

Wales were due to play the All Blacks in Auckland on 4 July and in Wellington on 11 July, followed by a one-off Test against Scotland in Dunedin on 18 July.

A statement from World Rugby on behalf of rugby’s major stakeholders reads:

“Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July.

“Monitoring of the potential impact on the remaining 2020 international windows continues in collaboration with international rugby stakeholders and the respective authorities.

“All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and International Rugby Players, will be involved in the evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year.

“All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national Government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby.”

