Bundee Aki in Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

Ireland Team to Face England in 2021 Guinness Six Nations has been named and Bundee Aki has been recalled into the starting 15.

The Ireland coaching group have named their final match day squad of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships ahead of the Round 5 clash with England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Johnny Sexton is joined in the halfbacks by Conor Murray and Bundee Aki slots in at inside centre with Robbie Henshaw shifting to the No.13 jersey. Jacob Stockdale is named on the left wing with Keith Earls on the other flank and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

Dave Kilcoyne is named at loosehead alongside Rob Herring at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead. Tadhg Beirne moves into lock to partner Iain Henderson in the second row with CJ Stander on the blindside flank, Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at No.8. Will Connors was ruled out yesterday with a knee injury in training.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour.

The game is being televised by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI) and kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

IRELAND team to play England – Saturday 20th March, 2021

2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 28 caps

