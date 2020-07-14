There was great news for Connacht Rugby fans this morning when EPCR chief Vincent Gaillard confirmed 24 teams will compete in the 2020/21 Champions Cup.
There has been no confirmation on the structure of next season’s tournament, but its suggested that there will be eight groups of three teams, each group will feature a team from the Pro 14, Top 14 and the Aviva Premiership.
Connacht fans were left in a precarious position with the season finishing just before make or break clash with the Scarlets which may have decided who finished third in their pool.
MORE TO FOLLOW