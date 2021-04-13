Heineken & Challenge Cup Semi-finals – Kick-off times and TV coverage

It’s the 1st and 2nd of May for the Heineken & Challenge Semi-finals – we have kick-off times, and TV coverage announced

Four-time winners, Toulouse, will go head-to-head with Heineken Champions Cup semi-final debutants, Bordeaux-Begles at Stade Ernest Wallon, live on BT Sport and free-to-air on Channel 4 and Virgin Media, in the first of the high-profile matches on Saturday, 1 May.

The second semi-final clash featuring La Rochelle, similarly appearing at this stage for the first time in their history, and another four-time champion in Leinster Rugby, goes ahead at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday, 2 May live on BT Sport.

In the Challenge Cup, old rivals in European competition, Leicester Tigers and Ulster Rugby, meet at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Friday, 30 April, and the following evening, Bath Rugby host Montpellier at the Recreation Ground with both semi-finals live on BT Sport.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP semi-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 1 May

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon (16.00)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / FR 2 / C4 / Virgin Media

Sunday 2 May

La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)

FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 22 May

CHALLENGE CUP semi-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 30 April

Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 1 May

Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / FR 4

Challenge Cup final: Friday 21 May

