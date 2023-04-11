James Ryan signs new two-year IRFU contract

2 total views, 2 views today

James Ryan has signed a two year IRFU contract extension up to the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ryan made his international debut at the age of 20 against the USA in New Jersey in 2017. He won his 51st cap for Ireland against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Round three of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations in what was his seventh occasion captaining the senior national team.

For Ireland he played a central role in the 2018 and 2023 Grand Slam successes along with the Triple Crown secured in 2022. He started all three Tests against New Zealand in July securing a first Series win in Aotearoa. Ryan also played in four of Ireland’s matches at RWC19.

At Leinster, James Ryan has he won a Heineken European Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), and has made 71 appearances for Leinster scoring four tries.

