With no rugby on at present I have decided to compile a list of Connacht rugby players that represented Ireland in the professional era.

Players in bold still currently play for Connacht and/or Ireland

Current Connacht Players:

Kieran Marmion – Marmion has played over 160 times for the province since his debut in 2012. The 28 year old made his senior Ireland debut in 2014 against Argentina.

Niyi Adeolokun – Has made over 90 appearances for Connacht since 2014. Made Ireland debut in 2016.

Bundee Aki – Has also made over 90 appearances for the province. Has made 26 appearances for Ireland since 2017.

Robbie Henshaw – Played with Connacht from 2012 to 2016. Making 77 appearances. Joined Leinster in 2016. Made Ireland debut in 2013 against Australia. Has made 43 appearances to date.

Finlay Bealham – Has played over 140 times for Connacht since 2014. Has gone on to play 9 times for Ireland.

Jack Carty – Is approaching the 140 appearance mark at Connacht. Has been at the province since 2012. Made Ireland debut in 2019.

Robin Copeland – Has made 18 appearances since joining Connacht in 2018 from Munster. Has one Ireland cap to date.

Ultan Dillane – Has been with Connacht since 2012. Has made 93 appearances to date. Has made 16 appearances with Ireland since debut in 2016 against England.

Quinn Roux – Came to Connacht on loan from Leinster in 2014 and has been at the Sportsground ever since. Has made nearly 100 appearances. Ireland debut came in 2016 against South Africa.

Matt Healy – Healy has been at Connacht since 2012. He has made 139 appearances scoring 280 points. Made senior Ireland debut on tour in South Africa in 2016.

Dave Heffernan – Still plying his trade at Connacht since 2012. Made 129 appearances. Made Ireland debut in 2017.

Tiernan O’Halloran – Has been with Connacht since 2009. He has made 181 appearances for the province. Made Ireland debut in 2016 against South Africa.

Past Players

Nathan White – Played for Connacht from 2012 to 2016. Made Ireland debut in 2015 against Scotland. Has since retired from the game.

Gavin Duffy – Had two spells with Connacht 2003/04 and then 2006 to 2014. Made over 170 appearances. Made 10 appearances from Ireland between 2004-2009. His debut came on the 2004 tour to South Africa

Tony Buckley – Played for one season with Connacht 2004/2005 making 60 appearances. Made Ireland debt on tour to Argentina.

Kieran Campbell – Campbell played for Connacht from 2008 to 2010. He made 9 appearances for the club. He would make his Ireland debut in 2005 in Japan.

Rodney Ah You – Played for Connacht from 2010 to 2016. He made over 120 appearances. Ireland debut came in 2014 against Argentina. Currently playing with Newcastle Falcons.

John Cooney – Played for Connacht 2014/15 while on loan from Leinster. Moved permanently to the province from 2015 to 2017. Has since joined Ulster. Made Ireland debut in 2017.

Sean Cronin – Played from 2008 to 2011 with Connacht making 62 appearances. Has been at Leinster since then. Has made over 70 appearances for Ireland since debut in 2009 against Fiji.

James Downey – Downey made 26 appearances for Connacht from 2004 to 2006. Made senior Ireland debut against Canada in 2013. Retired in 2016 after short spell with Wasps.

Pat Duignan – Played 88 times for the province. He played in two qualifying games ahead of 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Eric Elwood – Elwood was one of Connacht’s greatest ever players. He played from 1989 to 2005 with the club. He made 168 appearances scoring over 1000 points. Made Ireland debut in 1995, played 35 times scoring 296 points.

Jerry Flannery – Career began at Connacht in 2001 to 2003 made 6 appearances. Moved to Munster for remainder of career. Would make 41 appearances for Ireland.

John Fogarty – Fogarty made over 100 appearances for Connacht between 2003 and 2008. He made his debut in 2010 against New Zealand. Has since become part of Andy Farrell’s backroom team (scrum coach) with Ireland.

John Muldoon – Made 327 appearances for Connacht from 2003 to 2018. Made Ireland debut in 2009 against Canada.

Mike McCarthy – Had two spells at Connacht 2003/04 making 24 appearances. Would join province permanently in 2007 making 136 appearances. Ireland debut came in 2011 against Scotland in a World Cup warm up game. Finished up with Ireland in 2016.

Ian Keatley – Played three seasons at Connacht 2008-2011. Made 77 appearances scoring 688 points. Ireland debut came in 2009 against Canada.

Bernard Jackman – Jackman played with Connacht from 1997 to 2005 under Warren Gatland. He made 9 appearances for Ireland from 2000 to 2008. He joined Leinster in 2005.

Ronan Loughney – Loughney played with Connacht from 2006 to 2017 making over 180 appearances. Made Ireland debut in 2012 against New Zealand.

Eoin Reddan – Played with Connacht from 2001 to 2003. Made 18 appearances before going on to play for Munster, Wasps and Leinster. 71 caps for Ireland. Retired in 2016.

Johnny O’Connor – Had two spells at Connacht from 2001 to 2003 and again 2007 to 2013. Making 137 appearances in all. 12 appearances for Ireland between 2004 -2006. Debut coming against South Africa.

Mark McHugh – Played for Connacht, Montpelier and Nice. Made Ireland debut in 2003 against Tonga

Matt Mostyn – Began playing with province in 1999 to 2000 and again 2000 to 2008. Would go onto play 100 times for the province. Would make 6 appearances for Ireland debut, four of these at the 1999 World Cup.

Tom TierneY – Played for Connacht and won 8 international caps from 1999 to 2000. Has coached the women’s national team in the past.