List of Rugby matches LIVE ON TG4

We have the list of rugby matches and highlight programs that are live on TG4 from the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.
The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is a new rugby competition which brings the existing PRO14 teams and South Africa’s former Super Rugby teams together for the first time. These inter-hemisphere clashes are poised to serve as a tasty prelude to the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa later in the summer.
TG4 will broadcast a selection of live free-to-air games, deferred coverage, and highlights programming throughout the Rainbow Cup including live coverage of the Final on Saturday 19 June.
Please see below the dates and times of TG4’s coverage for the first three rounds (with more matches and coverage to be announced for the next three rounds later).
ROUND DATE
1 Friday 23 April Ulster v Connacht – Full deferred coverage at 10.25pm
1 Saturday 24 April Leinster v Munster – Full deferred coverage at 9.45pm
2 Friday 7 May Munster v Ulster – Full deferred coverage at 10.25pm
2 Saturday 8 May Connacht v Leinster – Live at 7.35pm
3 Friday 14 May Munster v Connacht – Deferred at 8.30pm
3 Friday 14 May Leinster v Ulster – Highlights at 10.30pm
4 Friday 28 / Saturday 29 May
5 Friday 4 / Saturday 5 June
6 Friday 11 / Saturday 12 June
FINAL Saturday 19 June – *Live on TG4
Starting on April 23 with three weekends of derbies in each country, the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup will then see the existing Guinness PRO14 teams play southern hemisphere teams including the Vodacom Bulls, the Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers.
A total of six rounds (eight games per round) will take place, with all teams ranked in a single league table. After 57 games in total, the two top teams will play in the final on Saturday 19 June. The action-packed tournament will take place in Europe and will be subject to Government guidelines and coronavirus travel restrictions.
The Rugbaí Beo team, lead by presenter Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill, will feature expert analysis from Eimear Considine, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Niamh Ní Dhroma, Marcus Horan, Ronan Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain and Eamonn Molloy along with a host of others.
Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said “TG4 is delighted to bring this new cross-hemisphere tournament to Irish viewers for the very first time. During what has been a challenging time for sport, TG4 has continued to provide live, free to air sporting entertainment for Irish audiences. We are looking forward to seeing the South Africa ‘Super’ teams become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up.”