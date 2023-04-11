Munster Rugby squad for South African double-header

11 total views, 11 views today

A 31-man Munster travelling squad departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of the two final rounds of the regular season of the United Rugby Championship.

Munster will play Stormers in Cape Town and will face Sharks in Durban over the next two weekends.

Players and management will arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon. Preparations will then continue for Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local).

The travelling player group consists of 18 forwards and 13 backs, with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named at 12pm on Friday.

Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, and Academy players Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo and Jack Oliver have been included in the travelling group after overcoming respective injuries.

Following the Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Sharks and the most recent trip to Durban, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, and Paddy Patterson were ruled out and not available to travel.

Hooker Danny Sheahan who was involved for the Ireland U19s in France on Saturday and achieved Six Nations Grand Slam success with the Ireland U20s has been included in the travelling squad.

Munster Squad

Forwards:

Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs:

Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Oliver, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.

