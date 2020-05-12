Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ulster Rugby has announced a squad of 41 fully contracted players and 2 development players – 39 of which are Irish qualified – for the 2020-21 Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup.

The northern province has also confirmed that Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have committed to Ulster for a further two years, while Jacob Stockdale, Seán Reidy and Matty Rea, Stewart Moore have already committed to the team.

The squad for the new season includes two new faces: Ireland fly-half, Ian Madigan, who joins after a three-year stint with Bristol Bears and All Blacks scrum-half, Alby Mathewson, who played for part of last season with Munster Rugby. Both have joined on one-year contracts.

The Ulster Rugby Squad for 2020-21:

Players developed through the Abbey Insurance Academy or Ulster club system are marked with * and development players are in italics.

Will Addison

John Andrew*

Robert Baloucoune*

Billy Burns

Sam Carter

Marcell Coetzee

John Cooney

Angus Curtis*

Matt Faddes

Craig Gilroy*

Iain Henderson*

Rob Herring

James Hume*

Bill Johnston

Greg Jones*

Ross Kane*

Michael Lowry*

Louis Ludik

Rob Lyttle*

Ian Madigan

Luke Marshall*

Alby Mathewson

Adam McBurney*

Kyle McCall*

Stuart McCloskey*

Jack McGrath

Gareth Milasinovic

Marty Moore

Stewart Moore*

Jordi Murphy

Alan O’Connor*

David O’Connor

Eric O’Sullivan*

Tom O’Toole*

Marcus Rea*

Matty Rea*

Seán Reidy

David Shanahan*

Jonny Stewart*

Jacob Stockdale*

Nick Timoney*

Kieran Treadwell

Andrew Warwick*

Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy Squad for 2020-21:

Azur Allison

Ben Carson

Reuben Crothers

Nathan Doak

Lewis Finlay

Bruce Houston

Hayden Hyde

Cormac Izuchukwu

Dave McCann

James McCormick

Ethan McIlroy

Conor Rankin

Callum Reid

Aaron Sexton

Tom Stewart