Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ulster Rugby has announced a squad of 41 fully contracted players and 2 development players – 39 of which are Irish qualified – for the 2020-21 Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup.

The northern province has also confirmed that Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have committed to Ulster for a further two years, while Jacob Stockdale, Seán Reidy and Matty Rea, Stewart Moore have already committed to the team.

The squad for the new season includes two new faces: Ireland fly-half, Ian Madigan, who joins after a three-year stint with Bristol Bears and All Blacks scrum-half, Alby Mathewson, who played for part of last season with Munster Rugby. Both have joined on one-year contracts.

The Ulster Rugby Squad for 2020-21:

Players developed through the Abbey Insurance Academy or Ulster club system are marked with * and development players are in italics.

Will Addison
John Andrew*
Robert Baloucoune*
Billy Burns
Sam Carter
Marcell Coetzee
John Cooney
Angus Curtis*
Matt Faddes
Craig Gilroy*
Iain Henderson*
Rob Herring
James Hume*
Bill Johnston
Greg Jones*
Ross Kane*
Michael Lowry*
Louis Ludik
Rob Lyttle*
Ian Madigan
Luke Marshall*
Alby Mathewson
Adam McBurney*
Kyle McCall*
Stuart McCloskey*
Jack McGrath
Gareth Milasinovic
Marty Moore
Stewart Moore*
Jordi Murphy
Alan O’Connor*
David O’Connor
Eric O’Sullivan*
Tom O’Toole*
Marcus Rea*
Matty Rea*
Seán Reidy
David Shanahan*
Jonny Stewart*
Jacob Stockdale*
Nick Timoney*
Kieran Treadwell
Andrew Warwick*

Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy Squad for 2020-21:

Azur Allison
Ben Carson
Reuben Crothers
Nathan Doak
Lewis Finlay
Bruce Houston
Hayden Hyde
Cormac Izuchukwu
Dave McCann
James McCormick
Ethan McIlroy
Conor Rankin
Callum Reid
Aaron Sexton
Tom Stewart

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here