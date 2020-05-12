Ulster Rugby has announced a squad of 41 fully contracted players and 2 development players – 39 of which are Irish qualified – for the 2020-21 Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup.
The northern province has also confirmed that Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have committed to Ulster for a further two years, while Jacob Stockdale, Seán Reidy and Matty Rea, Stewart Moore have already committed to the team.
The squad for the new season includes two new faces: Ireland fly-half, Ian Madigan, who joins after a three-year stint with Bristol Bears and All Blacks scrum-half, Alby Mathewson, who played for part of last season with Munster Rugby. Both have joined on one-year contracts.
The Ulster Rugby Squad for 2020-21:
Players developed through the Abbey Insurance Academy or Ulster club system are marked with * and development players are in italics.
Will Addison
John Andrew*
Robert Baloucoune*
Billy Burns
Sam Carter
Marcell Coetzee
John Cooney
Angus Curtis*
Matt Faddes
Craig Gilroy*
Iain Henderson*
Rob Herring
James Hume*
Bill Johnston
Greg Jones*
Ross Kane*
Michael Lowry*
Louis Ludik
Rob Lyttle*
Ian Madigan
Luke Marshall*
Alby Mathewson
Adam McBurney*
Kyle McCall*
Stuart McCloskey*
Jack McGrath
Gareth Milasinovic
Marty Moore
Stewart Moore*
Jordi Murphy
Alan O’Connor*
David O’Connor
Eric O’Sullivan*
Tom O’Toole*
Marcus Rea*
Matty Rea*
Seán Reidy
David Shanahan*
Jonny Stewart*
Jacob Stockdale*
Nick Timoney*
Kieran Treadwell
Andrew Warwick*
Abbey Insurance Ulster Rugby Academy Squad for 2020-21:
Azur Allison
Ben Carson
Reuben Crothers
Nathan Doak
Lewis Finlay
Bruce Houston
Hayden Hyde
Cormac Izuchukwu
Dave McCann
James McCormick
Ethan McIlroy
Conor Rankin
Callum Reid
Aaron Sexton
Tom Stewart