Connacht Rugby hosts Leinster for the first of three meetings over the next month. The western province three new signings Murphy, Dooley, and Hawkshaw are all involved in the Leinster squad.

Connacht will hope to gain victory over Leinster and secure home over all three other Irish provinces after already beating Munster and Ulster. Kick Off Saturday 26th March, 19:35 @ The Sportsground

CONNACHT TEAM NEWS

Andy Friend and his coaching team have opted for seven changes from the side that lined out against Edinburgh three weeks ago. Denis Buckley, Niall Murray, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, Tom Farrell and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the starting 15.

The backs are completed by captain Jack Carty, centre Tom Day and winger John Porch, while the tight five features hooker Dave Heffernan, tighthead prop Jack Aungier, and lock Oisín Dowling. There’s no changes on either flank meaning Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver are retained.

Saturday will see Connacht and Leinster face-off for the first of three encounters in the space of four weeks, with the historic Heineken Champions Cup knockout games beginning in two weeks’ time.

Commenting on the team announcement, Head Coach Andy Friend says:

“It’s been three weeks since our last game so we’ve had a long time to dwell on the Edinburgh performance and understand what happened, and we’ve had two good weeks of training under our belt since then.

There’s been no talk about the Champions Cup games because tomorrow is a massive fixture in its own right. Our backs are against the wall if we’re to reach the playoffs and with a massive crowd behind us I’m sure all 23 men will put in a performance I know they’re capable of.”

LEINSTER TEAM NEWS

The squad will be looking to bounce back this weekend from a disappointing interprovincial defeat against Ulster on their last day out.

There’s a welcome return to the lineup for centre Ciarán Frawley who has recovered from a facial injury. He’s joined in midfield by Jamie Osborne.

The last line will be made up of Jimmy O’Brien with Tommy O’Brien on his right and Rory O’Loughlin on his left.

Luke McGrath captains the side, partnering Ross Byrne in the half-backs.

Up front, recent centurion Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Ala’alatoa are the front row with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy packing down behind them.

The starting XV is completed by a back row of Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Among the replacements, there’s a potential debut for Academy back Chris Cosgrave.

A versatile player, Cosgrave can play anywhere across the back three but has also lined out at out-half and centre during his school days in St Michael’s College.

Now playing his club rugby with UCD RFC, he also played for Old Belvedere in his earlier years.

STARTING TEAMS

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER RUGBY

Saturday 26th March, 19:35 @ The Sportsground

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (201)

14. John Porch (52)

13. Tom Farrell (73)

12. Tom Daly (57)

11. Oran McNulty (7)

10. Jack Carty (173) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (202)

1. Denis Buckley (203)

2. Dave Heffernan (158)

3. Jack Aungier (26)

4. Oisin Dowling (20)

5. Niall Murray (30)

6. Cian Prendergast (24)

7. Conor Oliver (35)

8. Jarrad Butler (90)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (19)

17. Matthew Burke (34)

18. Greg McGrath (4)

19. Ultan Dillane (125)

20. Paul Boyle (70)

21. Caolin Blade (144)

22. Sammy Arnold (33)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (6)

Leinster Rugby team v Connacht Rugby (appearances in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (44)

14. Tommy O’Brien (18)

13. Jamie Osborne (15)

12. Ciarán Frawley (46)

11. Rory O’Loughlin (93)

10. Ross Byrne (119)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (166)

1. Peter Dooley (101)

2. James Tracy (138)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (15)

4. Ross Molony (130)

5. Joe McCarthy (4)

6. Rhys Ruddock (202)

7. Scott Penny (37)

8. Max Deegan (79)



Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (203)

17. Ed Byrne (79)

18. Thomas Clarkson (14)

19. Josh Murphy (54)

20. Martin Moloney (4)

21. Nick McCarthy (44)

22. David Hawkshaw (9)

23. Chris Cosgrave (0)



Referee – Chris Busby (IRFU)

